Nick Cannon spoke out about his relationship with ex Kim Kardashian in a new interview, revealing how her sex tape with Ray J impacted their split.

“I believe the tape was made prior to me in my mind because it looks like to people, I was with her first, and then a year later or whatever, the tape came out,” Cannon, 40, said while appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast, before claiming it ultimately led to the end of their romance in 2007.

Kardashian, 40, and Cannon started dating in 2006, just before she became a household name on her family’s E! reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “People didn’t know [her], they were like, ‘Who’s that chick with Nick? She’s bad,'” the Masked Singer host recalled about them first going public.

The Wild ‘n Out creator said they were really “vibing” when they were together but claimed she “broke my heart.”

Kardashian, for her part, previously said in her 2007 Complex interview that they “were never really a couple,” however, Cannon claims they “were on some serious s–t” and had a lot of potential.

“I was really into her,” he added, saying she has always been an “amazing person.”

“Then, it started being these rumors going around that it was this tape,” he continued, claiming that she “denied” filming one before its release in 2007. The Drumline star said he would have stayed with Kardashian if she were honest about it, adding that he “never watched” her sex tape, even after all of these years.

Kardashian’s rep did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment regarding Cannon’s claims.

Shutterstock (2)

During his interview, the All That alum also spoke out about his love life today and revealed that he is abstaining from sex after welcoming seven children.

“I’m celibate right now,” he said. “I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022.”

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, 4, and 9-month-old daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell, twins Zillion and Zion, both 3 months, with Abby De La Rosa and 3-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scott.

As for Kardashian, she shares four kids with estranged husband Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021.