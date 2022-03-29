Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott now share two beautiful children together, but their relationship goes way back.

Although both the reality TV star, 24, and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 30, have said they cannot remember the exact time or place of their first meeting, their romance can be traced back to Coachella 2017. The pair described the meeting as not an official date but rather a “hangout that went well” in their July 2018 GQ cover story.

Their relationship progressed when Kylie made a spontaneous decision and joined Travis on his tour after their Coachella hangout.

“He said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other,” she said in the interview. “And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you’ … And then we rode off into the sunset.”

Fast forward to 2018, the pair welcomed their first child, Stormi, on February 1. Four years later they welcomed a son, whose name is still unknown after Kylie announced the couple changed it from Wolf. He was born one day after Stormi, on February 2, 2022.

While the couple is super close, they are not married and have faced their fair share of ups and downs. They took a break from their romantic relationship in October 2019, with Kylie tweeting “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Although they are not formally tied to one another, Kylie has shut down rumors that they are in an open relationship. When headlines said the two were not exclusive, Kylie responded on social media saying the rumors were “disrespectful” and “careless.”

“I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true,” she wrote.

In a December 2019 interview with XXL Magazine, Travis said the reason for their separation was because their relationship had “a million outside voices interfering.” Despite their time apart, it was clear that both parents made Stormi a priority.

“I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi,” Travis said. “Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

Following their split, the couple announced their second pregnancy in September 2021. They still don’t label their relationship, but it seems they are happy as a family.

“Yes, they’ve been through their highs and lows since then,” an insider told Life & Style in May 2021. “Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects. But having a child, who they both love and adore, has brought them closer together.”

