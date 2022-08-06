A new baby Kardashian here! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s surrogate gave birth to the former couple’s baby No. 2, a son, a source confirms to In Touch.

Khloé, 38, and Tristan, 31, are also parents to daughter True Thompson, who was born in April 2018.

News about baby No. 2 broke on July 13, and a rep for the Good American cofounder confirmed that she was expecting her second child with the Chicago Bulls star. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” read the statement obtained by In Touch.

“Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters,” a source told In Touch at the time.

Their newborn son’s arrival comes nearly seven months after the birth of Tristan’s third child, a baby boy named Theo, with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. According to court documents obtained by In Touch in December 2021, Maralee, 31, claimed that she and Tristan had conceived their child on the Canada native’s birthday in March of that year — while he was still in a relationship with Khloé. At first, Tristan denied being the father of Maralee’s son but he later confirmed that the paternity test results revealed otherwise.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote via Instagram Story in January. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He also issued a public apology to the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who he had been dating on and off since 2016. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he revealed, adding, “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

In addition to sharing True and his newborn son with Khloé and sharing son Theo with Maralee, Tristan is also a father to son Prince Thompson. He welcomed Prince, 5, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Tristan’s paternity and cheating scandal with Maralee played out on season 1 of the family’s Hulu series, Kardashians. In a scene that aired in June, Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian slammed the athlete while reacting to the shocking news. “The whole thing that is so sad is that she wanted a baby boy. And now this girl is having f–king baby boy. A f–king random that he slept with one night? F–k him,” Kim, 41, said. “I was so team him.”