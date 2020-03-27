Spilling the Tea! Everything Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Mason Disick Has Said on Social Media So Far

You can’t keep Mason Disick down! Days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians kid was chased off Instagram by parents Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, he returned to TikTok so he could keep spilling the tea. On Thursday, March 26, he created a new account on the video-sharing site and went live to answer all of his followers’ questions.

Fans have been obsessed with Mason’s social media accounts since he first dropped the bomb that aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are, in fact, “not back together.” The 10-year-old shared the revelation on March 24 on Instagram Live — and it got him in a little hot water with his famous family. Within a day, his account was deleted, and an insider exclusively told In Touch the California kid was “given a refresher course” on what is “OK to discuss on social media and what [is] off-limits.”

The KUWTK star wasn’t too upset about the whole situation, however. “If Kylie and Travis’ relationship status was supposed to be secret, someone forgot to inform Mason,” the source said. “Everyone [had] a good laugh about it.” But as it turns out, maybe the preteen’s punishment wasn’t quite serious enough. Despite also being kicked off TikTok for ignoring the app’s guidelines, Kourtney’s oldest was back on the site with a new account within 48 hours.

“What happened to [my] TikTok? It was deleted because I was ‘too young’ because I went viral,” he told viewers as he went live on the account on March 26. “I would’ve had 2.7 [million followers] by now if I kept it up.” The platform mandates users be at least 13 years old in order to share videos on the app, and a TikTok spokesperson told In Touch that younger kids are accommodated with a “view-only app experience that limits content uploads and user interaction.”

They explained, “If we become aware of a wrongly-created account by a person under the age of 13, we will delete its information and terminate the account.” But if Mason finds himself kicked off the platform (again), it may only be a matter of time before he is back and continuing to dish on his mom, dad and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew. For now, though, we’re just enjoying the show.

