When it comes to dysfunctional Hollywood couples, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick definitely come to mind. Thankfully, the former flames have come a long way since their on-again, off-again days, especially as coparents to their three beautiful children — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

That said, every so often we get the itch to take a walk down memory lane and relive Scott and Kourtney’s glory days. What can we say? We’re nostalgic. It all began in simpler times 2006 when they met at Girls Gone Wild mogul Joe Francis‘ house. They immediately hit it off.

From the time they got together to their split in 2015, they experienced plenty of ups and downs. They shared happy moments during the births of their children. They also faced hard times, like when Scott lost his parents. His mother, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013, and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away in January 2014.

Naturally, Kourtney was by his side every step of the way and the pair became closer than ever, but after that they only lasted together one more year as a couple before they began coparenting.

Eventually, the ex-couple moved on with other people. Kourtney dated Younes Bendjima for a little over a year before eventually calling it quits in August 2018. Meanwhile, Scott became romantically involved with Sofia Richie, whom he dated for nearly three years.

Through it all, Kourt and Scott have remained good friends. They’ve especially become closer after Scott’s split from Sofia in May 2020. In addition to going through a breakup, the Talentless founder also checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility to work on emotional issues dealing with his parents’ deaths.

“He’s so appreciative of the effort she’s making to help him on his road to recovery,” a source told Life & Style. “Scott says he doesn’t know how he would’ve survived the past few weeks without Kourtney’s support.”

While the pair are tight, it didn’t seem like they had plans to rekindle their romance. “That’s not in the cards for them. Not right now, anyway,” a source told In Touch in May 2020. However, during the summer, the reality duo started sparking romance rumors again, and fans are hoping for a #Skourt reunion.

Keep scrolling to see Scott and Kourtney’s full relationship timeline.