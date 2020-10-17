Sissy time! Former Counting On star Jill Dillard (née Duggar) spent quality time with some of her sisters after confirming there was some drama between her and her family.

“Enjoyed some sister time (missing the rest of the sisters) at the @craftfairsnwa today! The weather was perfect!” Jill, 29, captioned a selfie of her and her brood at the fair. Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) smiled in the background with son Spurgeon, 4, son Henry, 3, and 17-month-old daughter Ivy. Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) also posed son Gideon, 2, and 8-week-old daughter Evelyn in the background. Jill’s youngest son, 3-year-old Samuel, was also part of the family outing in their home state of Arkansas.

Courtesy of @jillmdillard/Instagram

Out of the adult Duggar daughters, sister Jana Duggar and pregnant sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) — who lives in Los Angeles with husband Jeremy Vuolo and their 2-year-old daughter, Felicity — were missing from the outing.

Jill reunited with her sisters just one week after she confirmed there is tension between her and some of the Duggar family members after months of fan speculation. During a YouTube Q&A on October 7, the former TLC star finally addressed the drama, which stems from her husband, Derick Dillard, and father Jim Bob-Duggar‘s strained relationship.

A fan asked if there had been some “distancing” between Jill, Derick, 31, and Jill’s Duggar family members. “Yes, there’s been some distancing there,” Jill admitted. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family.”

Jill didn’t go into too much detail about the reason behind their rift, even though her husband has been very outspoken on the subject in the past. “We’ve had some disagreements and stuff,” she explained, then added that fans can probably expect them to reconcile sooner or later.

“We’re working toward healing, definitely, and restoration,” she continued. “We’re having to kind of just take some time and heal and just doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through it, I guess. It’s difficult, but we’re praying and trust in God that the timeline is his.”

Jill and Derick have not participated in filming for the Duggar family’s 19 Kids and Counting spinoff, Counting On, since November 2017. But just because fans don’t see the couple on the newer episodes doesn’t mean they aren’t invited or attend family functions that are filmed for the show. “We’ve been at weddings and funerals, and I guess if we’re not shown it’s because we’re edited out,” Derick confirmed.