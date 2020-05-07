Her husband and father may have issues with each other, but Jill Dillard (née Duggar) is “trying to stay out of it.” A source close to the former Counting On star exclusively tells In Touch she isn’t publicly weighing in on Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar’s family feud for a reason — and she’d “rather her husband stayed quiet,” too. Seeing as that’s “not going to happen” with a tell-all book on the horizon, however, she’s doing her best to stay neutral instead.

“It’s no secret that Jim Bob doesn’t approve of his son-in-law, but he does love his daughter Jill, and he will stand by her choices,” the insider says. “Jill and her parents are on good terms. She chats with them all the time.”

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

Though social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has kept the Dillards apart from the rest of the family, Jill, 28, is doing her part to stay in touch with all of her siblings who are still at home. When son Israel’s birthday rolled around in early April, she even organized a visit with mom Michelle Duggar and sisters Jordyn and Josie. Though the three Duggar women stayed outside, they waved hi through the window as part of a full day of celebration.

But as Jill does her best to keep the peace with her family, Derick, 31, isn’t holding back. In a March interview, he took aim at both his in-laws and their TLC show. “We weren’t even allowed to be the first ones to announce our own life events — our marriage, expecting our baby, our genders of our children, our births — not by our own choice,” he revealed. “If I had to do it all over again, I would’ve announced myself when we were expecting and things like that, even if I would’ve gotten in trouble.”

It wasn’t the first time the law school student spoke out against his wife’s family. He’s had plenty to say on the subject over the last few months. In December, he even claimed he’s working on a tell-all about his and his wife’s experience with filming 19 Kids & Counting and its spin-off series. “That’s the plan,” he told a fan who suggested he expose all the “crazy” in the family, sharing he works on it during “breaks from school.” We don’t know when that book will be hitting shelves, but we do know we’ll be the first in line to buy a copy.