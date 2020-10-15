Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s Baby Girl Evelyn Mae Is a Little Angel! See Her Sweetest Photos

Their little angel from above! Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and husband Austin Forsyth have been in baby bliss ever since the arrival of their daughter on August 21. The Counting On couple finally revealed her moniker days later, announcing the beautiful name they gave their bundle of joy.

“Ladies and Gentlemen: I’d like you to meet, Evelyn Mae Forsyth,” the doting dad wrote in a post on Instagram. Austin also shared a montage of portraits, where he could be seen kissing his baby girl in one sweet image.

Another showed the couple gazing down adoringly at their mini-me, as their son, Gideon, adorably smiled bigger than ever in the family photo.

In her own announcement post, Joy-Anna revealed they wanted her name to be “perfect and elegant!” The star added, “We had a hard time deciding, but after a few days finally settled on ‘Evy Mae’ and we think it fits her perfectly!

“LOVE her name!!!!!! Evelyn is perfect,” Anna Duggar replied. “She is perfect and so is her name!!” read a comment from the Duggar Family official Instagram page. Joy-Anna’s friend Carlin Bates also wrote, “Looove her name! She is precious!”

Austin and Joy-Anna’s new addition arrived two days before her due date. “To say my heart is full is an understatement,” the TLC alum wrote on Instagram. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived at 2:12 p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long!”

“She has the best personality, is easy-going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it!” Joy-Anna added. “Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”

The couple previously welcomed their son, Gideon, in February 2018. They tragically lost a daughter named Annabell Elise when they miscarried at 20 weeks in June 2019, and have since honored her loving memory in many ways.

Now that Evelyn is getting settled in at home, Joy-Anna is documenting every moment spent with her baby girl and sharing new heartwarming photos.

“I am at a loss for words, so I’m just going to say … She is perfect and I love her more than I EVER thought imaginable,” the mom of two gushed on August 26.

Scroll down to see the photos of Evelyn Mae!