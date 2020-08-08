Being promoted! Pregnant Counting On star Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, opened up about how daughter Felicity is already adjusting to her new role as big sister as the couple expects baby No. 2.

“She walks around saying, ‘Big sister.’ She always asks for her ‘Big Sister’ shirt that she has. She’ll come up and touch my belly and say, ‘Baby,’” Jinger, 26, told Us Weekly. Her husband, 32, joked, “She also touches my belly, so that’s what we’re working with right now.”

Jinger explained Felicity, 2, does not “fully [understand] what’s going on” yet, but she’s able to get some practice on how to play with a younger sibling thanks to her little cousin, Ivy — who is Jinger’s sister Jessa Seewald (née Duggar)’s 14-month-old daughter. The little tot is “obsessed” with her baby cousin.

“Felicity loves her,” the Arkansas native added. “She talks about her constantly. … It’s sweet to see. Even though family lives far away, she still knows who her cousins are.”

Jinger and Jeremy announced they are expecting baby No. 2 in May, and at the same time, they also revealed they suffered a miscarriage in fall 2019. “The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy told People at the time. “We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

While a pregnancy loss is difficult to endure, Jinger, unfortunately, wasn’t alone. The California resident was able to lean on her sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and sister-in-law Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) for support, as they also recently went through the same experience with their husbands.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

“I talked to Joy a lot in that time,” Jinger told Us Weekly in June. “We grew closer. We were already close, but that relationship even deepened all the more having been through the same thing. [It] was very difficult, but I was grateful for Joy to be able to talk to her. [My sister-in-law] Lauren also just shared such sweet words with me.”