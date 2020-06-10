Courtesy of the Duggar family, Derick Dillard/Instagram

Can the family feud be fixed? Derick Dillard claimed there is a “brokenness” in his relationship with his Duggar in-laws in a new interview with The Sun. After previously opening up about how he and wife Jill Dillard (née Duggar) aren’t allowed at her parents’ house without Jim Bob Duggar’s explicit permission, Derick admitted the Counting On patriarch’s rules have continued to keep them apart.

“Because our visitation to the Duggar house has been restricted and that is where they and their spouses hang out, we have not been able to see other family [members] as much as we would like, so that is difficult,” Derick, 31, said. “We do try to invite brothers and sisters-in-law over as much as they can come. … We hope and pray God would restore relationships where there is brokenness.”

Though the father of two is counting on a higher power to help “change people’s hearts and bring healing,” he won’t let the drama stop him from sharing his truth. And that means continuing to work on the book he promised fans he was writing back in December 2019. He claimed their story is “difficult, but it is not unique” — and he’s hoping fans can relate. “It will examine themes that have haunted people for ages,” he said.

Derick may not have backed away from the drama, but a source tells In Touch Jill, 29, is “trying to stay out of it.” While her husband has answered plenty of fans’ questions on Instagram and spilled all kinds of details about what went down behind-the-scenes, she’s stayed quiet — and she’d “rather her husband stayed quiet,” too.

She’s also doing her best to maintain her relationship with parents Jim Bob, 54, and Michelle Duggar. “It’s no secret that Jim Bob doesn’t approve of his son-in-law, but he does love his daughter Jill, and he will stand by her choices,” the insider said. “Jill and her parents are on good terms. She chats with them all the time.”

Michelle, 53, even made the trek to Jill and Derick’s new home so she could help grandson Israel celebrate his birthday in April. The family shared a photo of the grandmother of 17 outside of the little boy’s window. She had to keep her distance due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it was clear she was doing all she could to help Izzy celebrate. The family’s relationship may be complicated, but it’s clear there’s still plenty of love.