Former Counting On star Jill Duggar admitted there’s still some tension between her and her family amidst her husband Derick Dillard‘s ongoing feud with her dad, Jim-Bob Duggar.

When a fan asked if there’s been “distancing” between Jill and her family during a YouTube Q&A released on October 7, she confirmed things are still a bit shaky. “Yes, there’s been some distancing there,” Jill admitted. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family.”

Jill didn’t go into too much detail about the reason behind their rift (though Derick has had plenty to say in the past) but she did give some hints. “We’ve had some disagreements and stuff,” she said, but fans can probably expect them to reconcile sooner or later.

“We’re working toward healing, definitely, and restoration,” she continued. “We’re having to kind of just take some time and heal and just doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through it, I guess. It’s difficult, but we’re praying and trust in God that the timeline is his.”

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

Despite the fact that the couple is no longer part of the Counting On cast, and thus appears absent at most family gatherings, Derick revealed they actually have been present during some major family functions. “We’ve been at weddings and funerals, and I guess if we’re not shown it’s because we’re edited out,” he confirmed.

While a source previously told In Touch Jill was “trying to stay out of” the family drama, Derick has no problem telling the public about his issues with the famous patriarch and his reality show. “From what we’ve seen, [Counting On is] not accurate at all,” he wrote in a series of Instagram comments on July 8. “[The show is] still under [Jim Bob’s] control, and he will attack the victims if they threaten his show. We were humiliated and threatened when we first tried to not film.”

A source told us Jill would “rather her husband stayed quiet” about his complaints in order to keep the peace, but she’s managed to seemingly stay on good terms with many of her sisters and her mom. On April 6, Michelle and Jill’s little sisters Josie and Jordyn stopped by the house for a socially-distanced birthday celebration for Israel Dillard. Hopefully, that means at least some of the fam is on the right track to reconciliation!