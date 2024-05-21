Jennifer Lopez talked about the importance of family amid her marital issues with husband Ben Affleck.

While walking the red carpet at the premiere for her movie Atlas at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, May 20, an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked Jennifer, 54, and costars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown who the “one person or one thing” is that they “can always trust in.”

“One thing you can always trust in?” Jennifer responded. “Oh, God — family.”

The “On the Floor” singer was then asked what her “next act” is following Atlas. “I have a tour coming up in the summer, a couple of movies coming out next year, so I’m excited,” she replied. “It’s just, like, a great time.”

Jennifer noticeably walked the red carpet without Ben, 51, who she has been married to since July 2022. The couple recently made headlines when In Touch exclusively reported that they are “headed for a divorce” on May 15. Meanwhile, Ben has moved out of their shared home and is currently residing at a rental in Brentwood, California, amid his and Jennifer’s issues.

Despite their issues, the pair has made an effort to insist they’re still together. For example, Jennifer wore her wedding ring while walking the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Ben put on a united front when they made their first public appearance in 47 days on May 16. In Touch exclusively obtained photos of Ben reaching over in his SUV to open the passenger side door for Jennifer when they attended his child Fin’s school play. They weren’t alone during the outing, as her child Emme was seated in the back of the car.

Despite seemingly insisting that their relationship isn’t in turmoil, In Touch exclusively reported that Jennifer is “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce” on May 18. A source revealed that “a divorce filing is imminent,” and lawyer Laura Wasser is expected to handle the divorce.

“Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony,” an additional insider said. “So there’s history on both sides.”

Meanwhile, a third source hinted that Ben isn’t invested in the marriage and is “no longer wearing his wedding band.”

Not only is Jennifer dealing with relationship issues, but another insider exclusively told In Touch that she is also stressed out about the “disastrous ticket sales” for her upcoming This Is Me … Live tour.

“Even at heavily reduced prices, they aren’t in demand,” a source revealed to In Touch about the tour, which will begin in June. “Her manager, Benny [Medina], is blaming everyone around him for the low sales even though he put the tour together alongside Live Nation.”

Not only is Jennifer feeling overwhelmed, but the insider said Ben has also been feeling stressed over the low sales for his wife’s tour. “Ben hates being in the public eye so much and he’s pissed that it’s 24/7 scrutiny because of the attention Jennifer brings too,” the source stated.