What Is Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth? Money, Career Details

Jennifer Lopez once said, “[I] used to have a little, now I have a lot,” and the lyric definitely reflected her financial status. The A-list entertainer has been one of Hollywood’s biggest stars since the late 1990s and her ongoing success has skyrocketed her mind-boggling net worth.

What Is Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth?

In 2024, the “Jenny from the Block” singer has an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Money-Making Career

The Bronx native first got her foot in the entertainment industry as Fly Girl in the sketch comedy series In Living Color. J. Lo went on to pursue acting throughout the ‘90s and landed her breakthrough role as the late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla in the biopic Selena (1997). Her performance made her recognizable for the first time, which Jennifer admitted in 2024.

“That was when I kind of became famous,” J. Lo told Variety at the time. “I had been doing television and actually had done a few movies already, but with Selena, there was a new level of fame.”

Jennifer has since become one of the queens of romantic comedies after starring in films The Wedding Planner (2001), Monster In Law (2005), Hustlers (2019) and This Is Me … Now (2024).

The multi-hyphenate also soared in her music career after the success of her second studio album, J. Lo. She dropped the album in 2001 during the opening weekend of The Wedding Planner, which made her the No. 1 actress and artist in the United States in the same week.

Jennifer Lopez Found Love Through Work

In 2002, the Good Trouble executive producer filmed the movie Gigli alongside costar Ben Affleck. The Hollywood bad boy quickly went from Jennifer’s onscreen to offscreen lover as the two started dating while working on the project. Their whirlwind relationship resulted in an engagement at the end of that year. However, the pair didn’t make it down the aisle as they split after calling off their 2003 nuptials.

Getty

Ben later married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed kids Violet, Fin and Samuel together. They called it quits in 2015 and finalized their divorce three years later.

J. Lo married now ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme four years later. They went their separate ways in 2011 and finalized their divorce three years later in 2014. The “On the Floor” singer went on to date a few men including ex-boyfriend Casper Smart and former fiancé Alex Rodriguez before rekindling her romance with Ben in 2021.

In Touch confirmed that the couple obtained a marriage license in Nevada in July 2022 and held an official wedding ceremony the following month in Georgia.

Months before their second wedding anniversary, In Touch reported that Jennifer and Ben were “headed for a divorce” and Ben “moved out” of their shared home.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in May 2024. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Money Troubles

The Maid In Manhattan actress coughed up $20 million for a three-part multimedia project, which included her February 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, and the film and album titled This Is Me…Now: A Love Story. That said, Jennifer made an undisclosed profit after Amazon bought her work.

In March 2024, In Touch reported that J. Lo wasn’t seeing revenue as ticket sales of her This Is Me … Now ​tour were weak.

“J. Lo’s devastated the album, her first in nearly a decade, did so poorly. She’s never experienced this kind of failure. It’s humiliating,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “She poured her heart and soul into this project. It was a huge undertaking.”

Earlier that month, a separate insider exclusively told In Touch that Ben found his wife’s spending habits “troubling.”

MEGA

“Ben may be a gambler, but even he knows when to quit,” the source said. “Jennifer’s spending is troubling him more and more.”

Additionally, the Gone Girl actor wasn’t happy that they paid three times more than he wanted to for their $60 million Beverly Hills home in July 2023.

“Ben was thinking more along the lines of $20 million for the house,” the source continued. “But Jen overruled him. Their bills are through the roof. It’s all eating away at their bank accounts.”