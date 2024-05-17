Jennifer Lopez is “extremely stressed” over her “disastrous ticket sales” for her This Is Me … Live tour amid her marital woes with husband Ben Affleck, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Even at heavily reduced prices, they aren’t in demand,” a source tells In Touch about the tour, which is scheduled to kick off in June. “Her manager, Benny [Medina], is blaming everyone around him for the low sales even though he put the tour together alongside Live Nation.”

The insider added that it was a “big mistake” to put Jennifer, 54, “on a tour this size.”

Not only is the tour causing stress for Jennifer, but Ben, 51, has also felt pressure in light of the low sales. “Ben hates being in the public eye so much and he’s pissed that it’s 24/7 scrutiny because of the attention Jennifer brings too,” the source explained.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

Jennifer and Ben recently hit a rough patch in their marriage, while In Touch exclusively revealed they’re “headed for a divorce” on Wednesday, May 15. An additional source explained that Ben is “not to blame” for their problems.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider shared. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

The pair have a long history, and first dated and got engaged in the early 2000s. They called off their 2003 wedding, though stayed together until January 2004. Nearly two decades later, Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.

It appears that the couple has been working hard to fix their marriage, and another insider exclusively told In Touch that Jennifer convinced Ben to participate in therapy. “Ben believes in therapy, to a point, and is willing to be a good sport about participating with an open mind, even though he hates the whole humiliating process,” the source said. “He’s never going to gauge the success of this marriage by what happens in the therapist’s office. He also has a higher tolerance for conflict and having to fight to get his way than the average guy.”

Despite trying to save their marriage, the insider said that “everything is a fight” for the couple.

“The only satisfaction he gets in life is overcoming when the odds are stacked against him,” the source said about the Gone Girl actor. “Now that they’re reunited, the ego battle between Ben and Jennifer was always on full display and is only eclipsed by the obvious passion and respect they have for one another.”

Two days after reports of their troubles emerged, In Touch exclusively obtained photos of the pair during their first public outing in 47 days. The reunion took place as they watched Ben’s child Fin Affleck, 15, perform in a school play on Thursday, May 16. Ben was seen driving a black SUV in the photos, while he reached across the vehicle to open the passenger door for his wife. Meanwhile, Jen’s child Emme, 16, joined them in the back of the car.

Gotham/GC Images

“Jen looked super thin and was dressed casual-chic. She didn’t glam up like the last time she came to a school function,” an eyewitness revealed. “She seemed more subdued than usual when she greeted Ben as he pulled the car up. Emme was super excited, though, jumping for joy over Fin’s performance.”