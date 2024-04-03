After canceling several dates on her upcoming This Is Me … Now Tour due to poor ticket sales, Jennifer Lopez is taking a different approach to the show. Instead of focusing on only her latest album, the “Jenny From the Block” singer reportedly plans to perform the most popular songs from her discography through the years.

J. Lo, 54, allegedly renamed the summer tour from This Is Me … Now to This Is Me … Live | The Greatest Hits, Variety reported on Tuesday, April 2. While Live Nation still lists her shows under the name This Is Me … Live, some venue websites — including Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena and Inglewood’s The Forum — feature the rebranded tour name.

A source exclusively told In Touch on March 29 that Jennifer was forced to cancel seven dates of her tour, which kicks off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, because of lackluster ticket sales. “She can’t perform to a stadium with tons of empty seats,” the insider said.

The lack of ticket sales was a result of the equally lackluster response to her ninth studio album of the same name, which was released on February 16. Jennifer spent $20 million financing the album and released two coinciding projects — a short film called This Is Me … Now: A Love Story and a documentary called The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Unfortunately, the album only debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 and dropped off the chart shortly after its release.

“J. Lo’s devastated the album, her first in nearly a decade, did so poorly. She’s never experienced this kind of failure. It’s humiliating,” the source told In Touch. “She poured her heart and soul into this project. It was a huge undertaking.”

This Is Me … Now served as a sequel to J. Lo’s 2002 album This Is Me … Then, which was released when she was first dating now-husband Ben Affleck. The follow-up album documents the couple’s rekindled romance, which began in 2021.

Rob Shuter, who once worked as Jennifer’s publicist, told The New York Post that he believed the album wasn’t successful because there was no longer a public interest in her romance with Ben, 51.

“Jennifer’s always been a marketing and PR genius but her biggest miscalculation here is that she thinks the world is still interested in Ben and Jennifer’s love story,” he said in the March 23 interview. “But no one cares about Bennifer anymore. The world has moved on.”