Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Jennifer lopez wears ring at atlas premiere without ben affleck

Getty

Jennifer Lopez Wears Wedding Ring at ‘Atlas’ Premiere Without Ben Affleck Amid Marital Woes

News
May 21, 2024 8:27 am·
By
Picture

Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen at the premiere of wife Jennifer Lopez’s new movie Atlas. The singer walked the red carpet alone at the event in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, May 20.

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer)

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

Jen’s solo outing comes just days after In Touch exclusively reported that she and Ben are “headed for a divorce” and that he had already moved out of their home. The Oscar winner has been staying at a rental in Brentwood, California, amid the pair’s issues.

However, J. Lo, 54, looked unbothered by the buzz about her relationship, and even had her wedding ring on display as she posed for red carpet photos.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Relationship Timeline
 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline Amid Marital Woes

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture