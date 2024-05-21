Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen at the premiere of wife Jennifer Lopez’s new movie Atlas. The singer walked the red carpet alone at the event in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, May 20.

Jen’s solo outing comes just days after In Touch exclusively reported that she and Ben are “headed for a divorce” and that he had already moved out of their home. The Oscar winner has been staying at a rental in Brentwood, California, amid the pair’s issues.

However, J. Lo, 54, looked unbothered by the buzz about her relationship, and even had her wedding ring on display as she posed for red carpet photos.