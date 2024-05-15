Inside Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Woes: From Wedded Bliss to Nearing a Split
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s marriage seemed doomed nearly from the start, as the issues they had that caused them to call off their 2003 wedding and subsequent breakup haven’t changed much in nearly 20 years.
The Gone Girl star hated paparazzi attention, while the “Dinero” singer loved the spotlight. Fans watched in real time as tensions played out between Ben and Jennifer, including the now-infamous 2023 Grammys moment where he became a meme for looking so bored and unhappy sitting next to his beaming wife.
Throughout the couple’s marriage, the signs became more obvious that something was seriously wrong, with Ben seeming to pull away as J. Lo became hungrier for attention after her 2024 album, This Is Me… Now, flopped and her tour nearly got cancelled due to poor ticket sales.
