Jennifer Shares TMI About Their Wedding

While Ben didn’t speak out about the couple’s formal nuptials, Jennifer shared every detail with fans via her OnTheJLo newsletter, including intimate photos and her every recollection about the day.

“When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken,” Jen wrote about Ben. “I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me.”

She continued, “Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better.”

The Enough star even told fans about Ben’s wedding reception speech and how it included a line from his 2016 movie Live By Night.

“This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now,” she wrote. “That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night. He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought…how perfect.”