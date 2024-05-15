Jennifer Lopez may have convinced husband Ben Affleck to do therapy, but he’s participating with an extremely heavy heart. An insider exclusively tells In Touch that therapy is messing with Ben’s head and actually doing more harm than good.

“Ben believes in therapy, to a point, and is willing to be a good sport about participating with an open mind, even though he hates the whole humiliating process,” a source reveals to In Touch. “He’s never going to gauge the success of this marriage by what happens in the therapist’s office. He also has a higher tolerance for conflict and having to fight to get his way than the average guy.”

After the insider notes that they have known Ben, 51, for “more than ten years,” they explained that “everything is a fight” for the Gone Girl actor and Jennifer, 54.

“The only satisfaction he gets in life is overcoming when the odds are stacked against him,” the source adds. “Now that they’re reunited, the ego battle between Ben and Jennifer was always on full display and is only eclipsed by the obvious passion and respect they have for one another. But there has to be an easier path and you have to ask why they want their marriage to be this way in the first place?”

Despite having their issues, the insider says that Ben and Jennifer don’t do “the silent treatment” when dealing with issues. “If something’s bugging either of them, they’re not afraid to bring it up, lay it on the table and talk – or yell – it out,” the source shares. “But nobody believes that’s sustainable in the long term and especially as they continue to brainstorm ideas to make more films together.”

The pair recently worked together on the upcoming film Unstoppable, which Jennifer stars in and Ben producers. Following the collaboration, the insider reveals the couple is “planning for the future.”

“But sometimes, spending time with Ben in the present, you get the sense that this whole union between him and Jennifer is being held together by nothing but scotch tape,” the insider admits. “And the crazy thing is they seem to like it that way!”

The duo are talking through their issues in therapy after another source exclusively told In Touch that they’re “headed for a divorce.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Fans grew concerned about their relationship when Ben didn’t attend the Met Gala on May 6, which Jennifer served as a co-chair of. While it was reported that the father of three missed the Met Gala because he was busy filming The Accountant 2, In Touch’s source said he “decided to call it quits” on their marriage.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider continued. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”