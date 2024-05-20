Ben Affleck has his wife, Jennifer Lopez, listed in his phone contacts as “Jennifer Affleck” amid their ongoing marital issues.

After months of not being spotted together, Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, were photographed attending a school event in Santa Monica on Sunday, May 19. They appeared to be in good spirits as the Gone Girl actor sat behind the wheel of his car and Jennifer was in the passenger seat, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Shortly after the photos circulated online, fans took to social media to point out that Ben was seemingly receiving a call from his wife. An image of the Wedding Planner actress appeared on his phone, while “Jennifer Affleck” was written above the photo.

While she still goes professionally as Jennifer Lopez, she legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck following their Las Vegas nuptials in July 2022.

After a New York Times op-ed expressed disappointment in Jennifer for changing her name, she explained her decision while talking to Vogue in December 2022.

“What? Really?” she said at the time. “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

Jennifer’s contact information in Ben’s phone was revealed after In Touch exclusively reported they are “headed for a divorce” on May 15. After noting that Ben has “moved out” of their shared home, a source said that he was “not to blame” for their issues.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” the insider continued. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

One day later, Ben and Jennifer made a rare joint public appearance when they stepped out together for the first time in 47 days. The duo got together to attend Ben’s child Fin’s performance in a school play. At the time, In Touch exclusively obtained photos of Ben driving his SUV and reaching over to open the passenger side door for Jennifer. They were also joined by her child Emme during the outing.

The reunion made sense, as an insider exclusively told In Touch that “nothing would have stopped” them from “coming together for the kids.”

Jennifer and Ben’s relationship details continued to emerge when In Touch exclusively reported that she is “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce” on May 18. A source stated that “a divorce filing is imminent.”

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce,” an additional insider shared. “Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides.”

It seems that Ben is on the same page, as a third source pointed out that he is “no longer wearing his wedding band.”