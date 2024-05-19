Jennifer Garner visited the house ex-husband Ben Affleck has been staying at amid his marital issues with wife Jennifer Lopez.

The 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, was spotted pulling up in the driveway of Affleck’s mansion in Brentwood, California, on Saturday, May 18, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. She appeared to be alone in her car as she drove up to the home.

Earlier that day, Garner and Affleck, 51, spent time together while attending their son Samuel’s basketball game in Santa Monica.

In addition to Samuel, 12, the former couple shares children Violet, 18, and Fin, 15.

Following his divorce from Garner in 2018, Affleck reunited with Lopez, 54, in 2021. The couple – who previously split in 2004 after they called off their wedding – wasted no time and got married in July 2022. However, In Touch exclusively reported that they were “headed for a divorce” on May 15, with an insider sharing that Affleck “moved out” of their shared home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the source shared, adding that Affleck was “not to blame” for their problems.

The insider added, “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

One day after their issues were revealed, Affleck and Lopez stepped out together for the first time in 47 days. They reunited to attend Fin’s performance in a school play, and In Touch exclusively obtained photos of Affleck behind the wheel of his SUV as he reached over to open the passenger side door for Lopez. In addition to the couple, Lopez’s child Emme was also in the car.

“Jen looked super thin and was dressed casual-chic. She didn’t glam up like the last time she came to a school function,” an eyewitness revealed. “She seemed more subdued than usual when she greeted Ben as he pulled the car up. Emme was super excited, though, jumping for joy over Fin’s performance.”

An additional source shared that the reunion made sense because “nothing would have stopped” Affleck and Lopez from “coming together for the kids.”

Their drama continued to emerge when In Touch exclusively reported on May 18 that Lopez is “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce.” An insider added that “a divorce filing is imminent.”

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce,” a second source shared. “Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides.”

A third insider then stated that the Gone Girl actor is “no longer wearing his wedding band.”