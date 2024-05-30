Jennifer Lopez revealed the lifestyle changes she has made in recent years, explaining that she “pared down” her schedule before her marital issues with husband Ben Affleck came to light.

The “On the Floor” singer, 54, told AP News that she has attempted to “slow down more and be home more” in the past “few years.”

“That’s what I used to do a lot of. This, this, this, this,” Jennifer said about her past busy schedule. “That’s the truth … As much as it seems like I’m going at a fever pace all the time, I’m actually at half the pace that I was a few years ago.”

While Jennifer didn’t explain why she chose to slow down, the timing of the decision lines up with her marriage to Ben, 51. The pair tied the knot in July 2022, and seemed to be going strong before In Touch exclusively revealed they are “headed for a divorce” on May 15.

After noting that Ben was “not to blame” for their problems, the insider explained that he was “focusing on his work and his kids now.”

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” the source continued. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

The couple seemingly tried to prove their relationship is OK when they were spotted together for the first time in 47 days on May 17. Photos exclusively obtained by In Touch showed the Gone Girl actor sitting behind the wheel of his car, while he leaned across the vehicle to open the passenger side door for Jennifer. Ben and Jennifer’s reunion came as they attended his child Fin’s school play, while they were also joined by her child Emme, 15, in the back of the car.

Despite reuniting to support their kids, another insider exclusively told In Touch that the Hustlers actress has hired “crisis PR to help navigate” the split and “a divorce filing is imminent.”

Ben has fueled the split rumors by ditching his wedding ring during several public outings, while he’s also been absent from Jennifer’s promotional events for her new movie, Atlas. Not only did the Argo actor not support his wife during the premiere, but Netflix banned any questions about Ben during promotional events.

“Jennifer doesn’t want any more embarrassing questions asked about the status of her marriage,” a source exclusively told In Touch, adding that the streaming service agreed that questions about Ben would be off limits.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

After noting that Jennifer’s costars Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu are “backing her up during their film’s press tour,” the insider explained that “the energy in the room” was full of curiosity about where the couple stands. “Everyone is looking to see if she’s wearing her wedding ring or cracks in her demeanor,” the source added.