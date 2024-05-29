Jennifer Lopez Could Be 'Subpoenaed' in Diddy's Lawsuits

Jennifer Lopez could potentially be called as a witness in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawsuit cases because of her two-year relationship with the rapper, which included their infamous arrest following a New York City nightclub shooting in 1999, an expert exclusively tells In Touch.

“Jennifer Lopez’s presence the night of the shooting incident and then departing in the same vehicle as Combs makes her a witness with firsthand knowledge and could subject her to being subpoenaed to testify under oath,” New York lawyer Pete Gleason explains to In Touch. “If there are any criminal charges or civil claims not outside the statute of limitations, this would likely prove problematic for Lopez.”

Lopez and Combs, both 54, began dating after they met on the set of a music video in 1999. Early in their relationship, the “Jenny From the Block” singer, the “Bad Boy For Life” rapper and rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow were arrested on weapons and bribery charges after a shooting at an NYC nightclub in December 1999. A prosecutor claimed in court that the incident was sparked by an altercation between Combs and another patron at the club, The New York Times reported at the time. The charges against Lopez were ultimately dropped, and Combs was acquitted in 2001. Barrow, 45, was convicted on five charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Interest in the nightclub shooting has resurfaced amid Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr.’s $30 million sexual assault and harassment lawsuit against Combs, which was filed in February. Jones, 48, claimed in his suit that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder “displayed his guns and bragged about getting away with shooting people,” according to USA Today.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

In response to Jones’ lawsuit, Combs’ legal team said in a statement, “Mr. Jones is nothing more than a con man, shamelessly looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday. We have indisputable, incontrovertible proof that his claims are complete fabrications. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn has refused to return our calls. We look forward to addressing these ridiculous claims in court, and intend to take all appropriate action against all who are attempting to peddle them.”

Gleason also tells In Touch that Lopez could potentially be of interest in the case of April Lampros vs. Combs.

“While the mid-90s were the infancy of today’s technology, a footprint of communication could still exist,” Gleason says. “Regardless, anyone is subject to a subpoena if they can provide relevant testimony.”

Lampros, 51, filed a lawsuit against Combs on May 23, claiming that the rapper drugged and sexually assaulted her while he was in a relationship with Lopez. The former Fashion Institute of Technology student alleged that “there were four terrifying sexual encounters” throughout the years she was in contact with Combs, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch. She claimed that Combs “had a terrible temper and often threatened to harm her if she failed to do what he said, if he witnessed her talking to other men, or if she failed to take his phone calls.”

Lampros and Jones are two of six people to file lawsuits against Combs following his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s November 2023 sexual assault lawsuit. Joi Dickerson-Neal, Liz Gardner, Crystal McKinney and an unnamed woman have also filed suits against the rapper.