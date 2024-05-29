Jennifer Lopez is going through hell as fourth husband Ben Affleck ignores her frantic pleas to move back in and mend their marriage, according to insiders who exclusively tell In Touch their split has plunged their blended family into turmoil.

“J. Lo is still telling everyone they’re going to get through this, but it’s looking really bad,” says an insider. Meanwhile, the 51-year-old actor is reportedly saying getting hitched to the 54-year-old diva was “temporary insanity,” but now his head is “clear” and he’s ready to move on.

“He feels like the last two years were just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work,” says a source. “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would.”

The brooding Batman star has reportedly moved out of their Beverly Hills home to a Brentwood rental near his ex-wife and mother of his children, Jennifer Garner, 52.

“Ben is refusing to budge so it’s pretty clear a divorce is imminent,” the insider explains. The troubled couple recently reunited for a public outing, after going 47 days without being pictured together. They went to see Ben’s 15-year-old child Fin perform in a school play. J. Lo brought her daughter, Emme, 16, who’s close to Fin.

“They showed up to settle down all the gossip and also to make sure the kids know they’re still a priority,” dishes the insider.

During their nearly two-year marriage, Ben’s kids — Fin, Violet, 18, and Samuel, 12, from his marriage to Garner — grew close to J. Lo’s twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-hubby Marc Anthony, 55. “It’s such a huge shift going from this beautiful blended family to this fractured cold war,” notes the source.