Is the fairy tale ending for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? The reunited lovers have been spending large chunks of time apart, with Jennifer even spotted house hunting solo in Bel Air, California. An insider exclusively tells In Touch that the high-profile duo has hit yet another rough patch. “Look, even when things are quote-unquote ‘good’ between Ben and Jennifer, their gigantic egos and sharp opinions mean there’s going to be some fighting and arguing.”

Career pressure has been high for both Ben, 51, and Jennifer, 54, as the former is in grind mode with a slew of projects from his and Matt Damon’s production company, while J. Lo reels from a flopped album and several canceled tour dates.

The pressure has spilled over into their two-year marriage, as the A-listers scrapped plans to buy a home in New York City after their notorious real estate indecision – they pulled out of escrow three times before buying their $61 million L.A. mansion last year – struck again. “Looking for a property that checked all the boxes for them, Jennifer especially, proved to be a huge headache,” reports the insider. “They were fighting over every detail.”

The tension hit a tipping point for the Oscar winner. “Ben has too much on his plate, and when he faces personal adversity, the old demons come out,” says the insider. “The only way he’s going to have any peace is if he and Jennifer put their stubbornness aside and focus on making each other happy.”