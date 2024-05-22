Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are continuing to spend time apart amid their marital woes. The actor was photographed leaving a restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, May 21, while Jennifer was in Mexico City promoting her movie Atlas.

Despite spending time apart, Ben, 51, and Jennifer, 54, were both still wearing their wedding rings on their latest outings. On Monday, May 20, Jen flew solo at another public event, as her husband did not join her for the premiere of Atlas in Los Angeles. He was also MIA during the Met Gala on May 6, leaving Jennifer, who co-chaired the event, to walk the red carpet alone.

For the Mexico City fan event, Jennifer looked stunning in a plunging white gown with ruffle details. The ensemble featured a slit up the center and she completed the look with her hair pulled back into a messy updo. Meanwhile, Ben rocked khaki pants and a button-down shirt for his night out at Giorgio Baldi.

As In Touch exclusively reported earlier this month, the Oscar winner has moved out of the home he shares with Jennfier and the couple is “headed for a divorce.” Ben has been spotted at a rental home in Brentwood, California, amid the separation.

On May 16, the A-listers were photographed in public together for the first time in 47 days. They put on a united front to attend a school event for Ben’s child Fin and were joined by Jen’s teenager Emme for the occasion. On May 19, they stepped out once again for one of Emme’s events and were spotted heading to dinner together afterward.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

The pair’s marital woes come just months after they spoke candidly about their relationship in Jennifer’s February documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. However, even while gushing over their 20-plus-year love story, Ben and Jen hinted at cracks in the relationship.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” Ben said in the doc, referring to Jennifer’s affinity for a more public lifestyle. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn how to compromise.”

Meanwhile, the “Get Right” singer admitted, “I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing this, [but] he doesn’t want to stop me.” A source also exclusively told In Touch, “Ben would never try to stifle [Jennifer]’s dreams or tell her she can’t do something that advances her career, even though she can be quite controlling of him.”

Ben and Jen have not publicly commented on the status of their relationship.