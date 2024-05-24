Jennifer Lopez ‘Bans’ Ben Affleck Questions on Press Tour

No comment! Jennifer Lopez has reportedly banned all questions about her marriage to Ben Affleck as she promotes her upcoming Netflix film, Atlas.

“Netflix alerted all the media outlets covering the Hollywood and Mexico City premieres for Atlas that no Ben Affleck, and no personal queries were allowed,” a source told TMZ in an article published on Friday, May 24.

The insider also specified that Jennifer, 54, would only participate in group interviews with costars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.

On Wednesday, May 22, a reporter asked J. Lo if the rumors about her and Ben’s marriage were “true” while promoting the film. The Hustlers star replied, “You know better than that,” before Simu, 35, came to her defense.

“OK, we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it,” Simu told the crowd.

Whispers of marital woes between Jennifer and Ben, 51, have been circulating since early this year, the rumors kicked into high gear when J. Lo arrived solo at the 2024 Met Gala. On May 15, a source exclusively told In Touch that their marriage was all but over.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the source shared “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The insider ​continued, “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

A ​second source revealed exclusively to In Touch that J. Lo was “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce,” and said that a legal separation filing was “imminent.”

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce,” a third additional source shared on May 18. “Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides.”

On Monday, May 20, Page Six reported that Ben had “come to his senses” about the issues in his marriage to the “Jenny From the Block” artist.

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” a source told the outlet. “He feels like the last two years were just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

Jennifer and Ben famously dated in 2002 and had plans to marry in 2003 before calling off the wedding. The couple reunited in 2021 and were spotted vacationing together in Big Sky, Montana, and it wasn’t long until Ben popped the question once again. They officially tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in 2022.