Jennifer Lopez is “barely eating” amid her marital issues with Ben Affleck, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

During the May 10 episode of LIVE With Kelly and Mark, Jennifer, 54, revealed that she had shed some weight while filming her upcoming movie Kiss of the Spider Woman. “It was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well,” the actress shared. “Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now.”

Filming began in March, just before Jen and Ben, 51, started facing troubles in their marriage. On May 15, In Touch was first to exclusively report that the couple was “headed for a divorce” less than two years after tying the knot in July 2022. At the time, Ben had already moved out of their shared home and into a Brentwood, California, rental.

Although the pair reunited at events for their children on May 16 and May 19, they have continued to spend increasing amounts of time apart. Jennifer has been busy promoting her new movie Atlas, while Ben has been filming The Accountant 2 and doting on his kids in California. He did not join Jen at the Met Gala or the premiere of Atlas, both of which took place earlier this month.

“Jennifer is in denial,” a source told In Touch. “But it’s over, and this will go down as the divorce of the century.”

This is the second time that things didn’t work out for the A-list duo. They were just days from walking down the aisle in 2003 when they called off their wedding amid the intense media scrutiny surrounding their nuptials. Just months later, they broke off their engagement entirely. The Oscar winner went on to have three children with Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo had twins with Marc Anthony.

However, nearly 20 years after their breakup, they rekindled their relationship in 2021 and got engaged the following year. This time, they wasted no time making things official and eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Unfortunately, some of the same issues that plagued Ben and Jen the first time around have come back to haunt them. “They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same,” an insider dished.

Earlier this year, the “Let’s Get Loud” artist documented her relationship with Ben in the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Both stars hinted at marital issues while speaking about their differences in the movie.

“I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing this,” Jennifer admitted, while the actor said, “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn to compromise.”