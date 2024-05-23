Ben Affleck’s former Mallrats costar Jason Mewes shared his thoughts on his longtime friend’s marital woes with wife Jennifer Lopez, admitting he would be surprised if the couple split.

“I would be shocked,” Jason, 49, told TMZ on Wednesday, May 22, when he was asked if he thinks Ben, 51, and Jennifer, 54, are going to call it quits.

Jason and Ben have gotten to know each other well over the years while working on several projects together, including Dogma, Chasing Amy and Clerks. However, their relationship is more than professional and Jason even attended Ben and Jennifer’s wedding in South Carolina in August 2022.

“I’m being sappy,” he said while recalling the wedding. “When you were there watching their interactions, the singing — she sang to him — it just seemed after 20 years and them and everything that’s going on, [to be] very sincere and real.”

While Jason said he hasn’t been in touch with Ben since he attended the wedding, he admitted to questioning the reports that the Gone Girl actor had moved out of his and Jennifer’s Beverly Hills home amid their issues.

“Maybe he’s busy working and she’s working and it’s too much with the kids,” Jason said. “I’m not saying that’s what it is — I don’t know.”

In Touch exclusively revealed that the pair are “headed for a divorce” on May 15. In addition to sharing that Ben had moved out of their home, an insider revealed that the Argo actor was “not to blame” for their problems.

One day after the reports circulated, Ben and Jennifer were spotted together for the first time in 47 days while attending his child Fin’s school play on May 17. In Touch exclusively obtained photos of Ben behind the wheel of his SUV, while he leaned across the vehicle to open the passenger side door for his wife. They were also joined by her child Emme, 15, who sat in the back of the car.

Jennifer “seemed more subdued than usual when she greeted Ben,” according to an eyewitness. Meanwhile, another source explained that “nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids.”

“All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front. Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin,” the insider continued. “Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

L. Cohen/WireImage

Their problems continued to come to light when another source exclusively told In Touch that the Wedding Planner actress has hired “crisis PR to help navigate” the split and that “a divorce filing is imminent.”

While Ben has noticeably ditched his wedding ring, he also hasn’t been by Jennifer’s side during promotional events for her new film, Atlas. She walked the red carpet at the premiere alone on Monday, May 20, and she shut down a reporter who asked about their marriage issues during an interview on Wednesday, May 22.

“You know better than that,” Jennifer told the reporter after she was asked if the split rumors were “true.”