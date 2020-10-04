Girls’ day! Jennifer Garner stunned in a bathing suit while on the beach with daughters Violet and Seraphina on Saturday, October 3.

The Peppermint actress, 48, showed off her gorgeous figure in a gray swimsuit while spending time with her two girls, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, in Los Angeles. Perhaps their son, Samuel, was spending time with his dad!

This isn’t the first time the mom of three enjoyed a day by the water. Back in July, the brunette babe flaunted her beach bod while getting some fresh air amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Touch confirmed in August Jen and her boyfriend, John Miller, split after nearly two years of dating. “They split up before L.A. went into lockdown,” a source exclusively revealed at the time, referring to the outbreak. “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

The pair had been “doing great” just before their breakup, a separate source revealed to In Touch in March. “He’s got a separate life from Jen’s Hollywood world, so it works for them.”

While Ben seems happy with his relationship with Ana de Armas, Jen is focusing her attention on the kids.

“Violet [is] a real mommy’s girl,” a third source divulged to In Touch exclusively about the mom of three’s relationship with her firstborn. “Not only does she look identical to Jen, [but] they share similar personality traits, too, like their passion for cooking.”

As for Seraphina? She’s “adorable and super outgoing,” a fourth source said. “She has more of a mischievous streak than the other two and is incredibly close to Ben.” She’s also close to her little brother. “He looks up to his older sisters and has a unique bond with Seraphina,” another source told In Touch exclusively. “The two of them spend hours playing together. They squabble at times like all siblings, but generally speaking, they get on.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jennifer, Violet and Seraphina’s beach day!