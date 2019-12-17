It’s always the middle child! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are often spotted out and about with their three kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 10 and Samuel, 7. Although Jen, 47, often talks about the struggles of parenting, a source told In Touch exclusively she has her hands full with Seraphina.

“Seraphina is adorable and super outgoing. She has more of a mischievous streak than the other two and is incredibly close to Ben,” the insider shared. “Christmas is her favorite time of year — she can’t wait for Santa to deliver her gifts.”

Although Seraphina may be a little bit of a rascal, she has been a good influence on her little brother. “He looks up to his older sisters and has a unique bond with Seraphina,” another source told In Touch exclusively of Samuel. “The two of them spend hours playing together. They squabble at times like all siblings, but generally speaking, they get on.”

Shutterstock

It looks like Seraphina’s outgoing ways might be rubbing off on Sam, but not too much. “Samuel used to be quietest, but he’s beginning to come out of his shell,” the insider added. Luckily for Sam and Sera, they have Violet to watch their backs. “Violet’s extremely protective of Seraphina and Samuel and really watches out for her siblings,” a third insider dished to In Touch. “She’s extremely mature for her age.”

It’s no surprise Violet is the ringleader of the group, the source shared she is the most like her influential mama. “Violet [is] a real mommy’s girl,” the insider added. “Not only does she look identical to Jen, [but] they share similar personality traits, too, like their passion for cooking.”

Ben, also 47, and Jen’s girls share a special sisterly bond as well. “Violet and Seraphina love sports, especially soccer,” the source said, adding, “They play in tournaments with other kids but also have a blast practicing with Ben in his backyard! Samuel gets involved, too.” It seems like the coparents are doing a great job of raising their kids to be strong and to put family first.