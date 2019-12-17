Shutterstock

He’s the youngest — and apparently, the quietest! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s son, Samuel Affleck, is a little shyer than his older sisters, an insider told In Touch exclusively. “Samuel used to be quietest, but he’s beginning to come out of his shell,” the source dished about Ben and Jen’s only son.

“He looks up to his older sisters and has a unique bond with Seraphina,” the insider continued. “The two of them spend hours playing together. They squabble at times like all siblings, but generally speaking, they get on.”

Not only is Samuel, 7, the quietest of the former celebrity couple’s kids, he’s also one of the sweetest. On Monday, December 16, his mom revealed on Instagram that she’d taken her son to see Disney on Ice. The actress recapped what they saw when they attended together, but it’s what she shared in the caption of the post that made all our hearts melt.

“I asked my seven-year-old son if he would always be my date to @disneyonice,” the 47-year-old former Alias star wrote. “‘Always, Mom. Even when I’m a grown-up.’ ♥️😭.” How lovely is that?

Fans in the comments adored the story. “That boy … heart melted! ❤️” one person wrote. Another said, “Awwww baby boys are usually momma’s Lil prince charming forever.”

But Sam isn’t the only one Jennifer shares a bond with. Her 14-year-old daughter, Violet Affleck, is the most like her mom, and they share a tight relationship as a result. “Violet [is] a real mommy’s girl,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “Not only does she look identical to Jen, [but] they share similar personality traits, too, like their passion for cooking.”

“Violet’s extremely protective of Seraphina and Samuel and really watches out for her siblings,” the insider continued. “She’s extremely mature for her age.”

Now that we know Seraphina, 10, and Sam have a special relationship, what about all of the kids together? “Violet and Seraphina love sports, especially soccer,” the second source explained further. “They play in tournaments with other kids but also have a blast practicing with Ben in his backyard! Samuel gets involved, too.” Seems like all of Ben and Jen’s little ones get along just fine!