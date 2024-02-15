Your account
Z-3PO? Zendaya Flashes Her Bare Butt in Robot-Chic at ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere

Feb 15, 2024 6:08 pm·
May the force be with you. Zendaya flashed her bare butt and breasts in a chrome robot inspired look at the world premiere of her upcoming film Dune: Part Two. 

The Spider-Man star, 27, completed her head-to-toe metal look with a stunning diamond and sapphire statement necklace and a near buzzcut as she walked the red carpet in London’s Leicester Square solo on Thursday, February 15.  

Keep scrolling to see every angle of Zendaya’s futuristic ensemble. 

