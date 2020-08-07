Wasn’t meant to be. Jennifer Garner and John Miller had a whirlwind romance before they split up after less than two years of dating.

Although they started out hot and heavy, their spark sadly fizzled as the coronavirus pandemic kept them apart. “They split up before L.A. went into lockdown,” a source exclusively told In Touch in August. “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

Prior to being separated by quarantine, Jen and John were “doing great,” another source exclusively told In Touch in March. “He’s got a separate life from Jen’s Hollywood world, so it works for them.”

A little bit of distance appeared to work in their favor. “[John]’s very independent and likes to take things slow,” the source shared. “He has a young daughter that he’s also coparenting, so he’s not trying to insert himself in Jen’s public life.”

The CEO was previously in a 13-year relationship with Caroline Campbell, who he shares two children with, before they split in 2018. As for Jen, she and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce that same year.

“He’s fine being in the background,” the insider continued. “He loves Jen and she loves him, they’re still going strong, but the coronavirus has forced them to see a little less of each other than usual right now.”

Before Jen and John split up, they were relieved “everyone [seemed] to be moving on,” including Jen’s ex. “Ben has Ana [de Armas], he’s working a lot and more importantly, he’s clean and sober. It was a long ride, and a very bumpy road to get to this place in their lives, but Jen and Ben are both happy and grateful, they’re in a better place today.” Hopefully Jen will find her perfect match soon, too!

