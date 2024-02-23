Chaz Bono Transformation Photos: Cher's Kid Then and Now

Then and Now! Photos of Cher’s First-Born Child Chaz Bono’s Transformation Over the Years

Chaz Bono, the son of the iconic pop singer Cher, has undergone an incredible transformation over the last decade.

In 2012, during an appearance on The Doctors, the actor and musician opened up about his weight loss journey, revealing that he currently weighed 250 pounds and hoped to shed 50 pounds total. Later, he increased his goal to the loss of 80 pounds overall, which he would eventually meet.

Amid his drastic weight loss, Chaz’s career as an actor picked up, with him appearing on two back-to-back seasons of American Horror Story in 2016 and 2017.

Chaz maintained his slim figure all the way through early 2023, when he celebrated six years with his fiancée, Shara Mathes.