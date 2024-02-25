Stars Came Out to Shine! See Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards

So many stars it looked like the galaxy! Celebrities turned out in force for the 2024 SAG Awards, looking stunning on the red carpet.

2023 was a tumultuous year for many, as members of the Screen Actors Guild went on strike for 118 days, finally agreeing to a new contract on November 8, 2023. After that, they were able to leave the picket lines and get back to their beloved craft of acting.

Not only were individual stars honored, but entire casts of movies and TV were up for ensemble awards, meaning a large turnout for many productions, which made for a dazzling red carpet for fashion lovers.

Scroll down to see the most incredible red carpet moments at the 2024 SAG Awards.