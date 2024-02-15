Stars and their stylists now have the dress code for the 2024 Met Gala and what type of fashion will be expected of them. Fans want to know more about the style rules, Met Gala date and which celebrities will be attending.

When Is the 2024 Met Gala?

As always, the event is held on the first Monday in May, so the 2024 gala will take place on May 6.

What Is the Theme of the 2024 Met Gala?

The upcoming May 10 exhibit’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” but it has nothing to do with the fairy tale.

The exhibit that the theme is based on will feature 250 rarely seen items from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s permanent collection, spanning 400 years of history. Everything from fragile 17th century English Elizabethan-era clothing items to Christian Dior’s famous 1949 Junon and Venus ballgowns will be on display in glass cases.

“Using the natural world as a uniting visual metaphor for the transience of fashion, the show will explore cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal, breathing new life into these storied objects through creative and immersive activations designed to convey the scents, sounds, textures, and motions of garments that can no longer directly interact with the body,” the museum said in a November 2023 statement.

What Is the 2024 Met Gala Dress Code?

Stars are being asked to dress to “The Garden of Time,” which will heavily embrace a variety of floral themes.

“The dress code, as well as the exhibition, is about fleeting beauty,” fashion bible Vogue wrote on February 15, 2024. “The most obvious interpretation would be to embrace the ‘garden’ part of ‘The Garden of Time.’ Think melancholic florals [as moody florals aren’t moody enough].”

Who Will Be Attending the 2024 Met Gala?

Co-chairs for the event were announced on February 15, 2024, and two of the most fashionable women in Hollywood will be on the famed Met steps. Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez have been named as co-chairs, with their equally fashionable male counterparts, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.

Fans went wild on social media upon finding out Zendaya would be appearing at her first Met Gala since 2019. That year, she wore one of the event’s most iconic looks. With the help of her renowned stylist Law Roach, he waved a wand and her outfit transformed into a glowing Cinderella gown, straight out of the fairy tale.

The actress will be coming off two major film releases before the gala. Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1, 2024, while the highly anticipated tennis romance Challengers drops on April 26, 2024.