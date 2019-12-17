It’s no surprise that Jennifer Garner loves to hang out with her kids, but it seems like her oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, 14, is the most similar to her famous mama. “Violet [is] a real mommy’s girl,” a source told In Touch exclusively about their relationship. “Not only does she look identical to Jen, [but] they share similar personality traits, too, like their passion for cooking.”

The 47-year-old — who also shares Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with her ex Ben Affleck — is usually spotted bringing her tots to school or soccer practice. Even though the former flames are Hollywood royalty, it seems like their kids had a pretty normal upbringing. “Violet’s extremely protective of Seraphina and Samuel and really watches out for her siblings,” the insider continued. “She’s extremely mature for her age.”

So, what exactly do the three kids do in their spare time? Pretty much what you would expect! “Violet and Seraphina love sports, especially soccer,” the source explained. “They play in tournaments with other kids but also have a blast practicing with Ben in his backyard! Samuel gets involved, too.”

The 13 Going on 30 alum previously admitted how she and Ben, 47, both strive to be the best parents possible, despite being in the spotlight. “It’s really important for my kids to see that everyone doesn’t have the lives they see in Los Angeles,” she told Southern Living. “That doesn’t reflect the world. I want them to grow up with the Southern values I had — to look at people when they say hello and to stop and smell the roses. If I could half as good a job as my mom did, I’d be pretty happy.”

Jen and Ben are no longer together, but it doesn’t stop them from spending time together as a family. Recently, the pair took their children to church on November 14, and they all looked so happy together. Prior to that, the duo celebrated Thanksgiving with their kiddos and even bought a huge Christmas tree for their house, which the mom of three showed off via Instagram.

After the Good Will Hunting actor had a public sobriety slip at a Halloween party in October, Jen wasn’t thrilled with his actions. So much so, she wasn’t sure if her ex should celebrate Christmas with his brood. “Jen brought up her concerns that Ben wouldn’t be able to stay sober this holiday season,” a second source told In Touch exclusively. “She was acting out of love, but it set Ben off because he’s been trying so hard after having a slip recently. He’s sober right now and felt Jen doubting him. So, they got into a heated argument.”

However, Ben seems like he is taking things seriously during this time. “The kids mean the world to Ben — he wants to be with them — so he doesn’t intend to have another slip,” a third insider revealed. “He’s committed to staying sober, and in time he knows Jen will learn to trust him again.”

We just hope the Affleck clan is reunited during this very merry time of year.