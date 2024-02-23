Kanye West‘s wife, Bianca Censori, proved once again she’s not afraid to go nearly naked in public, wearing a barely-there bodysuit with nothing underneath during a Milan Fashion Week outing on Friday, February 23.

Bianca, 29, donned a design that featured completely open sides, which seemed to be made out of one piece of fabric that was narrowly cut on the bottom and attached at the shoulders in a wider manner.

Kanye, 46, and his wife made sure to pose for plenty of photos showing off PDA as well as her racy bodysuit before heading into the Marni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, where the pair had ​front row seats.

The rapper-turned-designer has been sharing photos of Bianca wearing very risqué outfits since 2024 began, but this is one of the first times she’s actually worn one out in public.