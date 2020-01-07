Looking good, mama! Jenelle Evans has been working hard to put her new life in Nashville, Tennessee together ever since leaving ex David Eason, and now that includes working out. On Monday, January 6, the Teen Mom 2 alum took to social media to show off the fruits of her labor. Posing for mirror selfies, she revealed her revenge bod is coming along nicely.

“Feel like puking,” she captioned one photo where she appears to be at the gym. “Buttt my body is slowly coming back,” she continued, adding a smiling emoji with hearts around it. In a second selfie shared to her Instagram Story, she played around with silly filters as she stuck her tongue out and posed for the camera.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Jenelle, 28, has just been transforming her body, though, she’s also been giving her whole life a makeover. Even ex Nathan Griffith recognized how much work she’s been putting in when he gave her a special birthday shout-out in December. “I know the critics will criticize and I know the … haters will hate, but this is honestly the first time in a while that I’ve seen [Jenelle] make serious and positive changes in her life and thinking,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of the person you’re becoming.”

Since settling into the city, the MTV mama has confirmed on Twitter she loves her new home, even retweeting a post that insisted “2020 is [her] year.” In November, she also hinted that her breakup has finally enabled her to start “finding happiness within herself.” She’s revealed her kids are doing a lot better, too. In December, the proud parent shared a photo of her son Kaiser riding the school bus for the first time. Later that same month, she shared a photo of her daughter, Ensley, having a blast with some art supplies. “Stickers on her feet, living her best life,” Jenelle jokingly captioned the pic.

That doesn’t mean everything has been smooth sailing, however. Days before Christmas, the star shared on her Instagram Story that she’s still struggling with anxiety to the point that it keeps her from sleeping sometimes. And the hate from online trolls hasn’t stopped just because her relationship is over. Luckily, the brunette beauty has become a pro at shutting them down. “Go home to [your] kids. … Stop the cycle, girl!” one Twitter user insisted. Jenelle had a simple clap back: “I’ve been home with my children all day.”