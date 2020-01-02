She’s over the trolls. Jenelle Evans clapped back at a hater on Twitter who tweeted at her, “Go home to [your] kids. Did you see what that douchebag said to [you] three years ago? Stop the cycle, girl!”

Jenelle, 28, not one to take that sort of comment lying down, tweeted back at the hater, “I’ve been home with my children all day.” The former Teen Mom 2 star shares a son, Jace, with ex Andrew Lewis, as well as another son, Kaiser, with her ex Nathan Griffith and daughter, Ensley, with David Eason. She announced her separation from David, 31, in October.

It seems like the person the commenter is referring to as a “douchebag” might be Jenelle’s suspected new flame, Herbie Wilkinson. He allegedly wrote some unsavory things about Jenelle in 2017, according to the troll, but his account has been deleted and the tweets could not be verified.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Jenelle is pretty used to dealing with criticism. When she and David separated, she wrote on Instagram on October 31, “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” the reality TV mom continued. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Since then, Jenelle has been somewhat active on social media, so she didn’t just disappear after that bombshell. For instance, she posted a photo of her kids on Christmas Day, and wrote, “Family is the greatest #Christmas gift.”

Fans in the comments were very pleased Jenelle had changed their living situation and wrote things like, “Never looked happier or healthier. Good for [you], Jenelle,” and “Your children are so freakin’ cute! I’m happy that you made the right choice for you to your family🎄.” There’s always going to be trolls thrown in on social media, but Jenelle seems to be able to handle them.