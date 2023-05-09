Don’t Be Tardy alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her now-estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, shocked fans with their split in early 2023, which In Touch confirmed at the time. Though many have speculated that their divorce is due to their ongoing financial stresses, others wonder if that is the only reason behind their breakup. Keep reading to learn more about why Kim and Kroy broke up.

Why Did Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Split?

Despite the suddenness of the news, People reported that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star had been planning to split from her husband for “a long time.”

“She had not told anyone, not even family,” a source told the outlet shortly after In Touch confirmed that Kim and Kroy were in the process of getting a divorce. “She didn’t tell anyone, even [her] friends were kept in the dark.”

The catalyst behind Kim’s decision to leave is due to the massive financial woes, according to the outlet.

“The money has been a huge issue,” the insider added to the publication. “The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them.”

A separate source doubled down on the monetary problems, telling the outlet, “The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors.”

“There’s no cheating on either side,” the second insider added. “He’s been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They’re not on good terms right now.”

Despite Kim’s reported intentions to end her marriage, In Touch confirmed that it was Kroy who filed for divorce from Kim on May 8.

How Much Money Do Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Owe?

Kim and Kroy owe $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS for the years 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to TMZ. The pair also owe Georgia $15,000 in unpaid taxes for 2018, according to the outlet.

Previously, In Touch confirmed in October 2022 that the then-spouses failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that they took out for their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion, which was facing foreclosure at the time. It was initially scheduled to be sold at auction on March 7, 2023, with Truist Bank overseeing the sale, In Touch confirmed. However, Brock & Scott’s PLLC law offices confirmed that the mansion was taken off the auction block on February 22, per Entertainment Tonight.

Despite their huge debts, both Kim and Kroy have an individual net worth of $300,000 each, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Long Were Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Married?

The reality TV personality and the former football player met at a May 2010 charity event, later welcoming their first child, son Kroy Jagger “KJ” in May 2011. The pair tied the knot in November of that year.

How Many Kids Do Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have?

In addition to KJ, the exes also share kids Kash, Kaia and Kane in addition to Kim’s daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, whom Kroy adopted in 2013.