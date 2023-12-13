Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak’s Fight Caught on Police Body Cam

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s marital problems have reached a boiling point after police body cam footage caught the pair in an explosive fight that occurred on November 20. Amid their brawl, Kroy claimed that Kim has been “f–king other men” as their marriage woes continue, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum telling police called to the domestic disturbance scene that he had been “screaming” at her for “two hours like a crazy person.”

“It’s nothing but an act. It’s all bulls–t. Everything she does,” Kroy, 38, screamed, according to the police report obtained by In Touch detailing the confrontation. “There’s no money, there’s no house. We’re getting divorced one day and not the next,” he continued.

Amid the explosive fight, one of Kim, 45, and Kroy’s kids called the police to help intervene, according to the documents. However, it’s unknown if Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, or twins Kaia and Kane, 10, made the call.

According to the police filing obtained by In Touch, one of the Bravo couple’s kids told authorities that they were “arguing and yelling at each other” and claimed, “During the arguments it looked like Kroy may have hit [Kim].” That being said, the other children claimed “multiple times” that “the argument never turned physical and they were just yelling at each other.”

As seen in the bodycam footage obtained by In Touch, Kim was sitting on the driver’s side of her white Range Rover as Kroy was yelling at her as he was outside of the vehicle. Upon arrival, the police officer asked Kroy to step to the other side of the driveway and asked what was going on.

In response, Kroy yelled at police, saying, “Calm down when I don’t have a f–king life? I don’t have someone who will f–king listen to me! Oh, calm down? You wanna live this, motherf–ker? You wouldn’t have lasted a year. You wouldn’t have lasted a day in this f–king house!”

After a police officer talked to Kroy, he checked on Kim, who said, “I just want to get divorced, I just want it to be over. He wouldn’t let me leave this morning. He jumped in front of my car, he’s blocking me from leaving.”

Kim then explained that she “finally got out of the gate” and was screaming at her neighbors for help because she “mentally physically and emotionally cannot take this any longer.”

The “Tardy for the Party” singer and Kroy separately filed for divorce in May, and both cited their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” In Touch confirmed at the time. The pair have publicly since dragged each other, like Kroy calling out Kim’s gambling issues.

On October 16, In Touch confirmed that Kim and Kroy put their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion up for sale. The same day, the reality star requested primary physical custody of her four minor kids and sought “temporary and permanent child support” from Kroy. Although signs were leading to an official split, the pair confused fans as they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary together on November 11.

“It’s this toxic cycle where they get into huge, scary fights and then make up and things are good for a little while,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in December. “When things are good, they’re all over each other.”

Reps for Kim and Kroy did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.