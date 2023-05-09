Before Kim Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum regularly gushed about her now-estranged husband.

The former couple met in May 2010 at a charity event called Dancing with Atlanta Stars, which was documented on a season 3 episode of RHOA.

Kim and Kroy quickly fell in love and the reality star gave birth to their first child together, K.J, in May 2011. After tying the knot in November 2011, the couple went on to welcome their son Kash in 2012, and twins Kaia and Kane in 2013.

Prior to meeting Kroy, Kim welcomed her eldest child, daughter Brielle, in 1997 and her second daughter, Ariana, in 2001. The identity of their biological father is not known, though the NFL player adopted Kim’s oldest daughters in 2013.

Early on in their relationship, the Don’t Be Tardy star gushed about Kroy’s dynamic with Brielle and Ariana. “He’s really fantastic with my girls,” she told People in 2010. “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner ever.”

The TV personality has also been known to discuss their major milestones via social media.

“Happy Anniversary to the love [of] my life @kroybiermann,” Kim wrote via Instagram on their ninth wedding anniversary in November 2020. “I love you more today than ever before! You truly are my very best friend and there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t Thank God for you. Thank you for loving me and our family like you do. Kroy Evan you rock my [earth emoji].”

Despite seeming madly in love, the couple faced many obstacles during their marriage including financial troubles.

In October 2022, In Touch confirmed that Kim and Kroy were facing foreclosure on their Alpharetta, Georgia, house after they failed to pay back $300,000 on the property. In Touch later confirmed in March 2023 that the property was going to be sold at auction “to the highest bidder for cash” with the Fulton County courthouse and Truist Bank overseeing the sale. However, Entertainment Tonight reported that the property had been taken off auction in February without an explanation.

Three months later, TMZ reported in May 2023 that the pair owed $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS from 2013, 2017 and 2018. Additionally, the outlet reported that Kim and Kroy owe $15,000 to the state of Georgia for unpaid taxes from 2018.

Later that day, it was revealed that Kroy filed for divorce, citing that his marriage to Kim is “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents viewed by In Touch.

Kroy noted that their date of separation was April 30, 2023. The children are currently in his care, and the former athlete is seeking temporary and permanent sole and physical custody. Additionally, Kroy is asking for child support.

The father of six said he bought a separate property during their marriage and is asking for an award of the sale.

Keep scrolling to see the most candid comments Kim made about Kroy before their divorce.