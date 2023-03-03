Staying up to date. Kim Zolciak-Biermann made headlines when her Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion was reportedly facing foreclosure after she and her husband, Kroy Biermann, failed to repay a loan they previously took out on the house. Keep scrolling to find out if the house is still in foreclosure, if it will be auctioned off and more.

Is Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s House in Foreclosure?

In October 2022, In Touch confirmed that the family’s house was facing foreclosure after Kim and Kroy failed to repay a $300,000 loan that they took out on the home.

The mistake ultimately resulted in the house’s eventual foreclosure, which the couple purchased in 2013 after they took out a $1.65 million mortgage.

Was Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s House Auctioned?

Four months after news of the foreclosure was released, In Touch confirmed in February 2023 that the 5-bedroom and 6.5-bathroom property would be sold at auction to “the highest bidder for cash” on March 7. The auction was put on through Fulton County’s courthouse, while Truist Bank was set to oversee the sale of the mansion.

However, the house appears to no longer be up for auction. Brock & Scott, PLLC’s law office revealed that the house was taken off the auction on February 22, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The law office did not explain why the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s home is no longer up for auction. ​While the property is still owned by Kim and Kroy, the status of the foreclosure is currently unclear.

What Has Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Her Family Said About the Foreclosure?

Kim has remained relatively quiet about her house’s reported foreclosure, though she shared several videos of the property via her Instagram Stories in February 2023 to prove that she was still living at the house.

After news that the mansion was up for auction broke, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the Bravo star was “heartbroken” over possibly losing her home.

“She’s a bragger at heart, so this is super embarrassing for her,” the source shared on February 21. The insider added that Kim was “in denial” and “expecting a miracle” when it came to the house’s foreclosure.

Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

The source noted, “The saddest part is that Kim really loves her home. She’s raised kids there, so she’s heartbroken more than anything.”

Meanwhile, her daughters, Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, told TMZ to not “believe everything you hear” on February 22. Ariana added that the situation was a “misunderstanding.”

Brielle added their family had “gone through this already in November” after the first set of rumors began to circulate that the house went into foreclosure. However, she added that they remained in the house despite the foreclosure.