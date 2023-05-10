Don’t Be Tardy alum Kim Zolciak has recently made headlines for her shocking divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann. Since In Touch confirmed the news of their split in May 2023, fans are wondering whether their divorce has anything to do with the ongoing financial problems that the pair has faced — not to mention the rumors that Kim has a gambling problem. So, does the former Real Housewife gamble?

Keep reading to learn what Kim has said about her gambling habits and more.

What Has Kim Zolciak Said About Gambling?

During a December 2020 episode of Don’t Be Tardy, the reality TV personality enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas with her family, where fans saw her freely feed $100 bills into slot machines. During her several-hour casino visit, Kim noted that she gambled enough money to buy an RV, according to Daily Mail.

“I would have been up a whole RV, actually, had I just stopped while I was ahead, but I just can’t help it — I kind of broke even,’ she said during a confessional. “Planet Hollywood and Caesar’s, let’s be honest, they do know us.”

Though Kim did not publicly reveal how much money she gambled away during her Vegas trip, Radar Online reported that she lost $30,000.

During a previous Don’t Be Tardy episode that aired in October 2016, viewers watched Kim lose $25,000 while visiting a Montana casino, per Bravo.

“I bet big to win big, but when you’re losing, it definitely becomes more of a nuisance than anything, and then I start getting pissed,” she said. “When I start losing, I start losing my f—king mind.”

Perhaps the most memorable episode, however, was in 2014 when Kim admitted she had lost around $250,000 while on a trip to the Bahamas. Not only that, but she was also seen purchasing multiple scratch-offs while on her way to Florida for a vacation.

“I love to gamble, but there is no casino here in Georgia, so the only way to get my thrill is to buy scratch-offs,” Kim said during the episode. “In Georgia, there is not a casino, so the closest thing to a slot machine is a scratch ticket! Every time we head to Destin, Kroy and I stop at the same gas station and get our scratch tickets. I am not sure how much I won this time, but I think I broke even. It’s all in good fun, and I do it responsibly.”

How Much Money Does Kim Zolciak Owe?

In October 2022, In Touch confirmed that Kim and Kroy failed to repay a loan of $300,000 that they took out on their home in Alpharetta, Georgia, and they were facing foreclosure as a result. Though In Touch confirmed in February 2023 that the mansion was scheduled to be sold at auction one month later, Entertainment Tonight reported that the house was taken off the auction block.

In May 2023, TMZ reported that the estranged spouses owed $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS for the years 2013, 2017 and 2018, in addition to $15,000 to the state of Georgia for the year 2018.

Why Did Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Divorce?

In May 2023, both Kim and Kroy filed for divorce, with the former linebacker filing on May 5 and the reality TV personality filing a contested divorce on May 7, In Touch confirmed.

In Kroy’s filing, he claimed that his and Kim’s marriage was “irretrievably broken” and is seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody of their four children, Kroy Jr., Kash, Kane and Kaia, who are presently in his care. Kroy and Kim also share her daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from a previous relationship.

For the Bravo alum’s part, Kim asked for alimony and child support and requested for her maiden name to be restored. She also asked for legal fees to be paid.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.