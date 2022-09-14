Christine’s crib! Sister Wives star Christine Brown has made the most of her single status by making her house in Utah her own.

The TLC star has given fans a glimpse inside of her home by sharing various photos via social media.

In September 2021, Christine shared the inspiration behind the theme of her house and revealed that she was trying out a “French country look” by adding kitchen items including unique bowls, pitchers and a cutting board on shelves that also held potted plants.

She moved into the house shortly before announcing her split from Kody Brown in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on November 2. She shared the news two weeks after In Touch confirmed she moved from their home base in Arizona back to her home state of Utah. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The former couple share kids Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Aspyn, Gwendlyn and Truely.

Fans have watched Christine and Kody’s marriage fall apart on season 17 of Sister Wives. During the September 11 episode, the Cooking with Just Christine star slammed Kody treating Robyn Brown as his “favorite wife” and claimed his attitude led to problems in their relationship.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine confessed. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

Meanwhile, Kody criticized Christine for not being willing to help out with Robyn’s kids.

While discussing the problems in their relationship, the Brown patriarch said that “Christine was great” when it came to “being willing to mother” sister wife Janelle Brown‘s kids. He continued, “She was never willing to mother, or be a good mother, to Robyn’s kids.”

Kody married his first wife, Meri Brown, in 1990. After welcoming Janelle into the family in 1993, he spiritually married Christine in 1994. Despite remaining in a relationship, the father of 18 legally divorced Meri in 2014 so that he could marry Robyn and adopt her two children from a previous marriage, daughters Aurora and Breana.

