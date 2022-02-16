What Dress Code? Photos of Jinger, Jill and More Duggar Daughters Wearing the Rebellious Look

Dress code? Never heard of it! When it comes to style, the Duggar ladies are paving their own way.

Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar encouraged their daughters to dress modestly, many have chosen to break free from their parents’ strict rules.

Take Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar), for instance. The mom of two, who shares daughters Felicity and Evangeline with husband Jeremy Vuolo, has been rocking shorts on the regular since moving to Texas, and later, Los Angeles.

In her memoir, The Hope We Hold, the podcast host revealed why she started to reconsider her parents’ views.

“Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest,” Jinger penned in one chapter. “But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

“Growing up, I had a set of standards that I took as givens … [But] my convictions were changing,” she explained. “Modesty isn’t only about what you wear. It’s about the position of your heart,” the reality star continued, adding that she “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”

Jinger’s sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) has also been outspoken when it comes to living her life the way she wants to. For their anniversary in June 2018, Jill wore denim shorts while out on a hike with husband Derick Dillard. That was considered noteworthy at the time, and fans raved about her Daisy Dukes. “Yes! Rockin’ the shorts @jillmdillard!” one fan wrote. The following year, Jill was spotted in a friend’s photo wearing shorts yet again.

Of course, wearing short shorts wouldn’t usually be worth mentioning except that the Duggars grew up sporting floor-length skirts and dresses. In fact, they only just recently started wearing pants.

