Short Shorts! All of the Times Jinger Duggar Showed Off Her Trendy L.A. Style

Counting On alum Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) had a conservative way of dressing herself when she was growing up in the Duggar household, but these days, she is getting a lot more comfortable with her own taste in clothing.

The mom of two, who shares daughters Felicity and Evangeline with husband Jeremy Vuolo, has been rocking shorts on a regular occasion. Whether she is out for a sunny stroll in L.A., grabbing a coffee to go or spending time at home, Jinger continues to wear her cut-off denims and above-the-knee athleisure even though it goes against her family‘s strict style guidelines.

Jinger’s mom and dad, Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, implemented modesty rules for their young daughters under which they were only allowed to wear long skirts and long dresses. Her parents felt that hemlines should not be any higher than knee-length, and pants and jeans were also a no-no.

After getting married to Jeremy in November 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Felicity, in July 2018. The trio later relocated from Texas to California and welcomed their second born, Evangeline, in November 2020.

With a family of her own in tow, Jinger revealed that she started to reconsider her parents’ views on modesty in her and Jeremy’s new memoir, The Hope We Hold.

“Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest,” the mom of two penned in one chapter. “But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

“Growing up, I had a set of standards that I took as givens … [But] my convictions were changing,” Jinger explained. “Modesty isn’t only about what you wear. It’s about the position of your heart,” the reality star continued, highlighting that she “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”

In the process of switching up her style, Jinger also opted to undergo not one but two hair makeovers. The 19 Kids and Counting alum previously went blonde and has since debuted a more natural tone and haircut in late July, telling fans, “Sometimes you just need to change the hair up a bit!”

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see Jinger rocking shorts.