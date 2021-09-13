Fans are praising Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) after she was spotted wearing above-the-knee shorts on a coffee run with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

The Counting On alum, 27, rocked a stylish ensemble while holding up her beverage in a new photo he shared on Monday, September 13, showing her in a fitted brown top and denim cutoffs at the Century City Shopping Center.

Courtesy Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram

Several social media users applauded Jinger for living her life “unapologetically” and making her own choices after growing up in a conservative family. Another noted how great it is to see Jeremy, 34, supporting her every step of the way. “Love the shorts!” a third chimed in.

In an excerpt from their new memoir, The Hope We Hold, the TLC alum discussed her fashion evolution and how she was able to feel comfortable about wearing pants after dressing very conservatively for most of her life.

Jinger’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, taught their girls to wear long garments, as well as below-the-knee hemlines in their younger years.

“My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,'” Jinger wrote in a chapter. “Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

After carefully considering what was best for her, Jinger explained in the same excerpt that “modesty isn’t only about what you wear” but rather “about the position of your heart.” The former 19 Kids and Counting star also pointed out that she “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”

Courtesy Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Jinger and Jeremy have been going strong for several years now and both are enjoying their Los Angeles lifestyle ever since they left behind their former home in Laredo, Texas. The reality TV couple tied the knot in November 2016 and they now have two daughters together, 3-year-old Felicity and 9-month-old Evangeline.

Just a few months ago, the Arkansas native showed off her blonde hair makeover much to the delight of fans, and she has since opted to chop off several inches and go for a more natural look.

“Sometimes you just need to change the hair up a bit,” Jinger captioned her unveiling photo in July. Jeremy posted his own pic and gushed, “More selfies please!”