Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and husband Jeremy Vuolo pull back the curtain on their lives in their new book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, hitting shelves on May 4, 2021.

The mom of two, 27, was only a teenager when her family’s hit reality show 17 Kids and Counting premiered on TLC. Since then, Jinger has gone on to start a brood of her own with Jeremy, 33, and moved from Laredo, Texas, to Los Angeles, California.

The couple, who now appear on the spinoff Counting On, share 2-year-old daughter Felicity and 5-month-old daughter Evangeline Jo. Jinger detailed her rise to fame in the memoir, giving a behind-the-scenes look at her conservative upbringing and how she and Jeremy have found a deeper sense of faith together.

Jinger and Jeremy have been married since November 2016 and in the book she reflected on what she was looking for in a romantic partner before settling down.

“I wasn’t in a hurry to get married. I figured I would meet the right person eventually, and I didn’t want to rush anything. I hadn’t had any relationships with guys so far,” she wrote in one excerpt. “No one had seemed like quite the right fit. I didn’t only want someone who was tall, dark, and handsome — though those qualities wouldn’t hurt. I wanted a man who loved God more than he loved me.”

Jeremy said that after meeting Jinger, he was determined to take a chance on finding true love. “I’d never met a girl of such high character,” the pastor penned about the thoughts he had at the time. “She was everything I’d prayed for. Someone like this was worth putting myself out there, taking the risk, and trusting that the Lord would direct my path.”

Jinger and Jeremy said they went through many obstacles together over the years, all of which have made them stronger as a couple.

The pair also opened up about the hardships they faced as a family, including Grandma Mary Duggar’s death, Jinger’s devastating miscarriage and a Duggar scandal making headlines.

Scroll down to see the biggest revelations from Jinger and Jeremy’s new book, The Hope We Hold.